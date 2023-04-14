STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
NO. D-202-DM-2022-1637
SANAJA ANJUN’E BEACHEM
Petitioner,
vs.
AWTAVIAN SHAVOTE GRAHAM
Respondent,
NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION
STATE OF NEW MEXICO to the above-named Respondent(s). Greetings:
You are hereby notified that the above-named Petitioner has filed a civil action against you in the above entitled Court and cause, the general object thereof being:
Dissolution of Marriage
Unless you enter your appearance in said cause on or before the 15th day of MAY, 2023, a judgment by default will be entered against you.
Name and address of Petitioner or Petitioner’s Attorney:
SANAJA ANJUN’E BEACHEM
9700 GOLF COURSE RD NW, ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87114
WITNESS the Honorable JANE C. LEVY, District Judge of the Second Judicial District Court of the State of New Mexico, and the seal of the District Court of Bernalillo County, this 28TH day of MARCH, 2023.
KATINA WATSON
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
By: /s/ Patrick Romancito
Deputy Clerk
HCS Pub. April 14, 21, 28, 2023
